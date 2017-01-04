Ravens' Terrance West: Held to 35 yards against Bengals
West rushed for 18 yards on five carries and added 17 yards on four catches in Sunday's loss to Cincinnati.
Week 15's tilt against Philadelphia aside, West had as many or fewer touches than rookie Kenneth Dixon from Week 11 on. With offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg now set to come back, it is quite possible that if West returns to Baltimore in free agency it will be as a complement to the emerging Dixon.
