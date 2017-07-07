Ravens' Terrance West: Projected starter for Ravens
West projects as the Ravens' Week 1 starter at running back due to Danny Woodhead's pass-catching specialization and Kenneth Dixon's four-game suspension, Ryan Mink of BaltimoreRavens.com reports.
West comfortably led the Ravens in rushing attempts (177), yards (774) and touchdowns (five) last season, but he increasingly ceded touches to the then-rookie Dixon as the campaign unfolded. In fact, Dixon finished with eight more carries than West over the final six games of last season. While that figured to place pressure on West's starting gig going into the upcoming campaign, Dixon's four-game suspension now rules him out of contention until October. With him unavailable, Woodhead, who Baltimore signed quickly in free agency, represents West's biggest threat for snaps, but the former Charger's penchant for pass-catching makes him unlikely to be the Ravens' primary ball-carrier. As a result, West figures to retain his prized role atop Baltimore's depth chart, offering decent early-season utility for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Signs RFA tender•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Doesn't get competition from draft•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Sits atop depth chart for now•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Given original-round tender by Ravens•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Held to 35 yards against Bengals•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Generates 55 yards of offense in Week 16 loss•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Forgetting Brandon Marshall?
Dave Richard crunches the numbers on Brandon Marshall's personal stats and tendencies in the...
-
Ranking the Cowboys in Fantasy
The Cowboys have one of the best running backs in football, and elite receiver and a good young...
-
Ranking the Broncos in Fantasy
The Denver Broncos have questions at both quarterback and running back heading into 2017, but...
-
Industry 12-team PPR mock draft
We enlist the help of Fantasy analysts from ESPN, Yahoo, Fantasy Pros and more to bring you...
-
Picking No. 10 in PPR leagues
It's never a bad idea to load up at receiver, tight end and quarterback in a PPR league, which...
-
Picking No. 12 in PPR leagues
When you're picking at the end of the draft, you're either reaching or hoping someone falls....