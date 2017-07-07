West projects as the Ravens' Week 1 starter at running back due to Danny Woodhead's pass-catching specialization and Kenneth Dixon's four-game suspension, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

West comfortably led the Ravens in rushing attempts (177), yards (774) and touchdowns (five) last season, but he increasingly ceded touches to the then-rookie Dixon as the campaign unfolded. In fact, Dixon finished with eight more carries than West over the final six games of last season. While that figured to place pressure on West's starting gig going into the upcoming campaign, Dixon's four-game suspension now rules him out of contention until October. Given that situation, Woodhead -- whom Baltimore signed quickly in free agency -- represents West's biggest threat for snaps, but the former Charger's penchant for pass catching makes him unlikely to be the Ravens' primary ball carrier. As a result, West figures to retain his prized role atop Baltimore's depth chart, offering decent early-season utility for fantasy owners.