Suggs will have offseason surgery to repair his torn biceps, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Suggs played with a torn biceps muscle since Week 6 and was forced to wear a brace on his left arm. The injury shouldn't impact him come next season but it could keep him out of some of the Ravens' offseason programs.

