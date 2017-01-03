Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Having bicep surgery
Suggs will have offseason surgery to repair his torn biceps, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Suggs played with a torn biceps muscle since Week 6 and was forced to wear a brace on his left arm. The injury shouldn't impact him come next season but it could keep him out of some of the Ravens' offseason programs.
