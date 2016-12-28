Orr (neck) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Orr's neck injury initially may have surfaced during his solid Week 16 performance against the Steelers in which he racked up eight tackles (six solo), two passes defensed and an interception. With the Ravens already eliminated from the playoffs, there's no guarantee that Orr will be on the field in Week 17 versus the Bengals.