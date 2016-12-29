Orr (neck) did not practice Thursday, Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Thursday marked Orr's second consecutive absence from practice as he continues to battle a neck injury. Lee notes that Orr's absence Thursday makes it look increasingly likely that the Ravens will be without him for Sunday's season finale, especially considering that Baltimore is already eliminated from playoff contention. Orr has been one of the more pleasant IDP surprises among linebackers this season, racking up 132 tackles to tie him with Alec Ogletree for sixth in the NFL in that category. If he ultimately sits out Sunday, Albert McClellan or Patrick Onwuasor would likely take over in his place next to C.J. Mosley.