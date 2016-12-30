Orr (neck) was placed on injured reserve Friday, The Baltimore Sun reports.

This is an unfortunate ending to a fantastic season for Orr. It isn't clear when he got injured, but his impending absence in Sunday's game against the Bengals opens up the door for both Albert McClellan and Patrick Onwuasor to see additional playing time.

