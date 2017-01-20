Orr (neck) announced he is retiring from the NFL due to a congenital neck/spine condition.

Devastating news for the Ravens, as Orr was one of the best up-and-coming linebackers on the team. Before suffering the neck injury in Week 16, the linebacker had tallied 133 tackles, five pass deflections, three interceptions, and one forced fumble on the season. His sudden retirement leaves the Ravens with a massive hole in their linebacking corp that may look to fill through either the draft or free agency this offseason. In three season in the league, Orr recorded 163 tackles, one sack, six pass deflections, three interceptions, and one forced fumble through 46 games.