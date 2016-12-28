Breeland (ankle) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Mike Jones of the Washington Post reports.

Breeland went down during Week 16 against the Bears with an ankle issue, but he avoided any serious issues and looks ready for Sunday's tilt versus the Giants. He figures to draw the start at cornerback opposite Josh Norman with playoff implications on the line.

