Breeland (ankle) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Bears, Brian McNally of 106.7 The Fan reports.

McNally notes that Breeland has battled a lingering ankle issue for much of the season, which adds a level of concern to his injury Saturday. If he's unable to return Saturday, Washington will likely turn to Greg Toler to man the corner spot opposite Josh Norman.

