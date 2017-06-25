Redskins' Brian Quick: Needs to earn spot on roster
Quick disappointed during offseason practices and likely will need to compete for a roster spot, Rich Tandler of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.
The No. 33 overall pick in the 2012 draft, Quick enjoyed a productive stretch early in the 2014 season but otherwise failed to live up to his draft status during his five-year tenure with the Rams, eventually serving as the No. 3 wideout in a lifeless offense last season. His one-year contract with the Redskins doesn't include much guaranteed money, leaving him to compete with Maurice Harris and Ryan Grant, among others, for the fourth and fifth spots on the depth chart. Quick doesn't have much of a track record playing special teams, which could hurt his bid for a roster spot.
