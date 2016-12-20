Thompson had two rushes for 10 yards and five receptions for 26 yards in Monday's 26-15 loss to Carolina.

Thompson got back to his usual role catching passes out of the backfield after he was shut out of receptions in Week 15. Starting back Rob Kelley struggled greatly on the ground, gaining just eight yards on nine carries. Thompson hasn't had more than four carries since Week 9, but he could be in line for an increased role if Kelley's struggles continue.