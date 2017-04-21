Thompson re-signed with the Redskins on Friday.

Thompson remains in Washington after receiving a second-round tender offer from the Redskins as a restricted free agent earlier this offseason. Last year, the 2013 fifth-round selection posted career highs across the board, accumulating 356 rushing yards on 68 attempts and catching 49 passes for 349 yards while totaling five touchdowns. With an average of 5.5 yards per carry since entering the league, and at least 35 catches in back-to-back seasons, Thompson is a great third-down option out of the Redskins backfield, where Rob Kelley and Matt Jones represent his biggest competitors for touches right now.