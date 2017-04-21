Redskins' Chris Thompson: Re-signs with Redskins
Thompson re-signed with the Redskins on Friday.
Thompson remains in Washington after receiving a second-round tender offer from the Redskins as a restricted free agent earlier this offseason. Last year, the 2013 fifth-round selection posted career highs across the board, accumulating 356 rushing yards on 68 attempts and catching 49 passes for 349 yards while totaling five touchdowns. With an average of 5.5 yards per carry since entering the league, and at least 35 catches in back-to-back seasons, Thompson is a great third-down option out of the Redskins backfield, where Rob Kelley and Matt Jones represent his biggest competitors for touches right now.
More News
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Draws second-round contract tender•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Six receptions in loss•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Two touchdowns in win•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Catches five passes in loss•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Touchdown in win•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Lackluster in loss•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
2017 NFL Fantasy Football schedule takes
What can we learn about the schedule that can help us draft smarter and win more often in Fantasy...
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....