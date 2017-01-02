Thompson rushed the ball three times for five yards while hauling in six passes for 37 yards in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

Thompson led the team in receptions in Washington's season-finale, recording his best receiving performance since Week 7. The 26-year-old provided a nice counter to starter Rob Kelley throughout the season, cementing his role as the team's third down back. He ends his 2016-17 campaign with 68 rushing attempts for 356 yards and three touchdowns while adding 49 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns. He will now be a restricted free agent this offseason.