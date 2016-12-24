Thompson rushed the ball three times for 20 yards and a touchdown while hauling in one 17-yard touchdown reception in Saturday's win against the Bears.

Thompson wasn't given many opportunities Saturday, but made the most of the ones he had. He ran the ball in from seven yards out halfway through the first quarter for Washington's first score of the day. He followed it up with a little dump pass from Kirk Cousins on 17-yard line, taking it untouched to the end zone. It's his first multi-score performance of the season, which could prompt the Redskins to expand his role next Sunday against the Giants.