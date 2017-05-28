Swearinger appears likely to start at free safety for the Redskins this season, John Keim of ESPN.com reports. "He just looks like a safety back there," head coach Jay Gruden noted. "He has got a lot of talent. We know that he's a physical guy, but as far as coverages and breaking up things, he's got a lot of confidence and he's going to really, really emerge as a top safety not only for this team but in this league."

Swearinger signed a three-year deal with the Redskins this offseason and seems likely to take over as the starting free safety this season. Washington has plenty of depth at safety, but with DeAngelo Hall coming off ACL surgery, it appears it will be Swearinger's job to lose. The 25-year-old is expected to line up alongside Su'a Cravens in the starting lineup, as the second-year man transitions from linebacker to strong safety this offseason.