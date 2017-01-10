Hall (knee) has expressed a desire to return to Washington next season, Jake Kring-Schreifels of the team's official site reports.

Hall said of the situation, "I would love to return to [play next year]. I think there's still a lot of plays out there I can make. ... We'll see, but I'm definitely trying to get back out there and play. I feel I can help us win games, I feel like I can make plays. We'll see though." The veteran safety tore his ACL during Week 3's win over the Giants and hasn't played a full season the past three years with Washington. It has been reported that the 33-year-old is ahead of schedule in the rehabbing process, but he still has a ways to go to return to full health. Hall also noted he is open to restructuring the final year of his contract in order to give the team more cap space. Look for more updates on his situation to come throughout the offseason.