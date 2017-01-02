Redskins' DeSean Jackson: Catches just two passes in loss to Giants

Jackson (jaw) caught just two of five targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Giants.

Jackson left last week's game against Chicago with a jaw injury, but was able to suit up Sunday, although he failed to make any big plays. He had been producing at high level recently, with 100 yards receiving in four of his previous five games. Washington missed the postseason in Sunday's loss, but Jackson finished with 1,005 receiving yards to record the fifth 1,000-yard campaign of his career.