Redskins' DeSean Jackson: Day-to-day
Coach Jay Gruden noted Monday that Jackson is day-to-day with a jaw injury.
Jackson's status for Sunday's game against the Giants will need to be monitored, though the day-to-day classification would seem to imply that the wideout's jaw injury is not a major one, thus giving Jackson a chance of suiting up in Week 17.
