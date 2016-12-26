Redskins' DeSean Jackson: Day-to-day

Coach Jay Gruden noted Monday that Jackson is day-to-day with a jaw injury.

Jackson's status for Sunday's game against the Giants will need to be monitored, though the day-to-day classification would seem to imply that the wideout's jaw injury is not a major one, thus giving Jackson a chance of suiting up in Week 17.

