Redskins' DeSean Jackson: Five receptions in win

Jackson (jaw) recorded five receptions for 114 yards in Saturday's win over the Bears.

Jackson had a monster first half before injuring his jaw, forcing him out of the contest. A 21-yard reception in the Bears' territory set up Washington's first score of the day. He then made an explosive 57-yard catch and run in the second quarter, leading to Washington's second touchdown of the day. The severity of his jaw injury remains unknown, but more updates will be provided later in the week as the team preps for the season-finale matchup with the Giants.