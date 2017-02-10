Redskins' DeSean Jackson: Hitting open market

Jackson wants to re-sign with the Redskins, but also admitted that he'll take the best offer he receives as a free agent this offseason, ESPN's John Keim reports.

Jackson is coming off his second 1,000-yard season since arriving in Washington in 2014, which figures to make him a hot commodity on the free agent market this offseason. Despite his stated desire to remain with the Redskins, Jackson is expected to have attractive offers elsewhere, which should complicate his decision-making process. Not only that, but Washington is also tasked with fellow wideout Pierre Garcon and quarterback Kirk Cousins being free agents, making their cap situation less flexible than some of Jackson's potential suitors. As a result, the 30-year-old's future employer is far from certain, which leaves his 2017 fantasy outlook in need of valuable context before it can be determined.