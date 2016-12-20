Redskins' DeSean Jackson: Tops 100 yards Monday
Jackson caught seven passes (on 10 targets) for 111 yards Monday night against the Panthers.
Jackson led the Redskins in receiving yards, impressively topping the 100-yard mark for the third time in Washington's last four games. Additionally, his seven receptions Monday set a new season high. With a touchdown in three of his last five games to boot, Jackson enters Saturday's matchup with the Bears with considerable momentum on his side.
More News
-
Redskins' DeSean Jackson: Three receptions in win•
-
Redskins' DeSean Jackson: Held to just one catch•
-
Redskins' DeSean Jackson: No injury designation•
-
Redskins' DeSean Jackson: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' DeSean Jackson: Carrying rotator cuff injury•
-
Redskins' DeSean Jackson: Surpasses 100 yards Thursday•