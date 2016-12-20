Redskins' DeSean Jackson: Tops 100 yards Monday

Jackson caught seven passes (on 10 targets) for 111 yards Monday night against the Panthers.

Jackson led the Redskins in receiving yards, impressively topping the 100-yard mark for the third time in Washington's last four games. Additionally, his seven receptions Monday set a new season high. With a touchdown in three of his last five games to boot, Jackson enters Saturday's matchup with the Bears with considerable momentum on his side.

