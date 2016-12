Whitner (quad) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Whitner strained his quad in last week's game against Chicago and was evaluated during the week. The Redskins can likely secure a playoff spot with a win over the Giants on Sunday but they'll need to rely on Duke Ihenacho and David Bruton for safety help. Whitner will finish with 66 tackles and a forced fumble in 11 games played this year.