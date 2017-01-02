Hopkins went 1-for-2 in field goal attempts and 1-for-1 in extra point attempts in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

Hopkins missed a 57-yard attempt to close out the first half of the game. On the season, Hopkins went 34-for-42 in field goal attempts and 36-for-39 on extra point attempts. The kicker struggled from distance, as four of his misses came from over 50 yards this year. The 26-year-old is under contract through 2017, so he'll enter the offseason as the incumbent kicker.