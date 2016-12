Toler suffered a concussion in Monday's 26-15 loss to the Panthers, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.

Toler replaced Quinton Dunbar after the latter suffered a concussion in the third quarter. Toler then suffered a concussion himself, leaving Kendall Fuller to take over as the team's third cornerback. If Toler or Dunbar is unable to play this Saturday against the Bears, Fuller will likely continue to see an increased role.