Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Four receptions in loss
Crowder had four catches for 25 yards in Monday's 26-15 loss to the Panthers.
Crowder had his second worst game of the season in terms of receiving yards on Monday. His four catches were relatively average. He just couldn't create much separation and was held to a longest gain of just eight yards. He'll look to bounce back next week against a struggling Bears' secondary.
