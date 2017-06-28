Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Likely to get more playing time outside
Crowder could take more snaps on the outside this season, Mark Bullock of The Washington Post reports.
Crowder was primarily used out of the slot last season, as Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson combined to miss only one game and both drew triple-digit targets (Crowder wasn't far behind with 97). Although he still figures to man the slot in three-wide formations, Crowder may also have a regular job out wide in two-receiver sets, potentially playing ahead of 2016 first-round selection Josh Doctson. Such a role takes on added importance given how well No. 2 tight end Vernon Davis played last season, as the Redskins likely will use a lot of two-TE formations if Davis and Jordan Reed both stay healthy. At 5-foot-8, 182 pounds, Crowder has the physical profile of a pure slot specialist, but last year's marks of 12.6 yards per catch, 8.7 per target and seven touchdowns were more in line with what's expected of an outside receiver. He produced like a slot specialist in terms of catch rate (69 percent), yards after the catch (5.8 per reception) and drops (one), and yet still led the team in red-zone targets (16) and had six catches that went for more than 30 yards. Crowder now has a clear path to improving upon last season's target total and offensive snap percentage (73.7).
