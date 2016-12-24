Crowder recorded one reception for three yards in Saturday's win over the Bears.

Crowder, who has been a breakout performer this year, had his quietest game of the season Saturday. The No. 3 has been dying down of late, as he hasn't found the end zone since Week 13 and has failed to record over 50 receiving yards since Week 12. With DeSean Jackson's (jaw) status in question at the moment, Crowder could be poised for a bigger workload in the regular season finale next Sunday.