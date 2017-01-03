Crowder recorded two receptions for 16 yards in Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Giants.

Crowder fizzled out towards the end of his breakout season, as he recorded nine receptions for 80 yards in Washington's last four contests, failing to reach the end zone in every game. Still, it was an impressive year for the 23-year-old, as the No. 3 wideout recorded 67 receptions for 847 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games. He may take on an even larger offensive role next season as DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon could potentially go elsewhere in the offseason. If that is the case, look for Crowder's fantasy value to boost in 2017.