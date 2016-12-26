Redskins' Jordan Reed: Day-to-day in advance of Week 17

Coach Jay Gruden indicated Monday that Reed (shoulder) is viewed as day-to-day.

Meanwhile, per the Washington Post, the tight end's left shoulder will be evaluated Wednesday, but at this stage, the team isn't sure if Reed will be able to give it a go Sunday against the Giants.

