Redskins' Jordan Reed: Day-to-day in advance of Week 17
Coach Jay Gruden indicated Monday that Reed (shoulder) is viewed as day-to-day.
Meanwhile, per the Washington Post, the tight end's left shoulder will be evaluated Wednesday, but at this stage, the team isn't sure if Reed will be able to give it a go Sunday against the Giants.
