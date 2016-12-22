Redskins' Jordan Reed: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Reed (shoulder) was held out of Wednesday's practice, Brian McNally of 106.7 The Fan DC reports.

A sense of murkiness has pervaded Reed's Week 16 availability due to comments made by head coach Jay Gruden on Tuesday. Specifically, Gruden and Reed are on the same page on an imperative issue: if the tight end's left shoulder seems like it's going to keep him well below 100 percent, he'll be receptive to taking a seat Saturday in Chicago, according to John Keim of ESPN.com. Reed will likely test out the ailment Thursday or Friday, at which point the Redskins should have a better gauge on his health. Due to his compromised state, Reed appears to be a lesser option within a receiving corps that also includes veteran TE Vernon Davis.