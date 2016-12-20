Redskins' Jordan Reed: Expected to be available Saturday

Head coach Jay Gruden expects Reed (shoulder) to be available for Saturday's game at Chicago, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The comment may be a veiled reference to Reed's ejection Monday and potential punishment from the NFL. On the other hand, he was clearly favoring his left shoulder prior to his dismissal, which has hindered his ability to practice and play up to his standard on game day. According to Gruden, he and Reed came to the conclusion that if the shoulder impacts his viability too much, the tight end may take a seat in Week 16 and beyond. As a result, Reed's status should be monitored closely with fantasy championships on the line this weekend.