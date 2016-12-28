Redskins' Jordan Reed: Limited Wednesday

Reed (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

The Redskins kept Reed on the shelf last week due to the lingering effects of a Grade 3 AC joint separation in his left shoulder. Upon Reed's return to practice Wednesday, head coach Jay Gruden noted afterward that the tight end is progressing in his recovery, which is a "good sign" for him to suit up Sunday against the Giants. In the end, Reed's status will be watched closely as the week progresses to ensure game action is possible in the regular season finale.