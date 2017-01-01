Redskins' Jordan Reed: Listed as active Sunday

Reed (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game versus the Giants.

Despite turning in limited showings all week, Reed was termed by head coach Jay Gruden as looking "like a ballerina out there" Friday. If he's indeed closing in on the end of his recovery from an AC joint separation in his left shoulder, Reed could yield fruit against a Giants defense that has surrendered 77.8 yards per game and two touchdowns to tight ends over the last eight outings.

