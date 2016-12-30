Redskins' Jordan Reed: Questionable despite looking good in practice
Reed (shoulder) is considered questionable to play Sunday against the Giants.
Reed's shoulder injury kept him limited in practice this week, but coach Jay Gruden was impressed by his performance Friday, saying, "Jordan looks great, he looks like a ballerina out there." Given that vote of confidence, it seems likely that Reed will suit up Sunday, but fantasy owners should still confirm his Week 17 status before setting their lineups.
