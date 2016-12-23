Redskins' Jordan Reed: Questionable for Saturday

Reed (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bears, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.

Reed's Grade 3 shoulder separation prevented him from practicing this week, which came after he obviously appeared inhibited while playing through the ailment in Washington's past two games. Although coach Jay Gruden said Thursday that Reed could possibly suit up Saturday, his lack of involvement doesn't seem to bode well, which should have Vernon Davis prepared for an expanded role.