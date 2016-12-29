Redskins' Jordan Reed: Remains limited Thursday

Reed (shoulder) was again limited at practice Thursday, Mike Jones of the Washington Post reports.

Notably, head coach Jay Gruden relayed Thursday to John Keim of ESPN.com that Reed "did a lot more today" than he did Wednesday and "looks good," adding that he's on the path to active status Sunday against the Giants. In order to avoid an injury designation at week's end, Reed may have to practice in full Friday, meaning a listing of questionable is more than likely at this point.