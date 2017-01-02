Redskins' Jordan Reed: Touchdown in loss

Reed recorded five receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

Reed was limited all week due to shoulder aliment but didn't seemed to be bothered by it in the season-finale. Reed scored the team's lone touchdown, a one-yard strike from Kirk Cousins in the third quarter. He'll now shift his focus to getting healthy in the offseason, as he continuously popped up on Washington's injury report throughout the season. Through all the injuries, Reed recorded 66 receptions for 686 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games.