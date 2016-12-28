Redskins' Jordan Reed: Warming up ahead of practice Wednesday

Reed (shoulder) was warming up with his teammates ahead of Wednesday's practice session, Brian McNally of 106.7 The Fan reports.

While Reed's level of participation won't be disclosed until after practice Wednesday, it's encouraging nonetheless that the star tight end was able to get back on the field in some capacity. He's been limited by a Grade 3 shoulder separation suffered on Thanksgiving against the Cowboys, which has caused him to miss two games late in the season. His progress throughout the week will shed light on his status heading into Sunday's season finale, but if he's ultimately unable to play once again, Vernon Davis will be in line for another start at tight end.