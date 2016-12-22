Redskins' Jordan Reed: Week 16 availability up in air

Reed didn't practice Thursday. Afterward, head coach Jay Gruden told Brian McNally of 106.7 The Fan DC that he's unsure whether the tight end will suit up Saturday in Chicago.

Earlier in the week, Gruden indicated Reed's level of discomfort would dictate the Redskins' decision-making process for Week 16. Indeed, Reed's left shoulder "still hurts", keeping his focus on rehabilitation rather than game preparation. Destined for a questionable designation (at best) for Saturday's contest, his availability may be equivalent to the rough 50-50 odds of a pregame coin toss. If need be, the Redskins will rely upon veteran Vernon Davis to start at tight end.