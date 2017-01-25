Head coach Jay Gruden said this week that Doctson (Achilles) has yet to be cleared to run without limitations, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports. "Not really," Gruden stated when asked about Doctson's progress. "I saw him running in the pool the other day, which is exciting. We're going to take it slow with him. I think [the] month of February, I think is very important for his progress and then we'll see where he's at."

Shortly after his selection in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Doctson injured his left Achilles in OTAs, which lingered into training camp, the preseason, and the regular season itself. Granted, he attempted to tough out the ailment in Weeks 1 and 2, accounting for a 57-yard grab among his two catches. Eventually landing on IR, he was given leash as the Redskins' potential designee from the list, but his Achilles never stabilized enough to allow for such a scenario. Considering Gruden's comments, Doctson will be a regular in the trainer's room this offseason as he attempts to uphold lofty expectations.