Doctson (Achilles) is confident he'll be able to make a healthy return next season, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Doctson played in the first two games of the season but then spent the next four weeks as an inactive before ultimately winding up on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. Washington could lose both DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon in the offseason, which means the 2016 first-round pick could be slated for a much larger offensive role in 2017. He will begin to increase activity later in the month. Doctson said of the injury, "I'm in a good state of mind. I definitely feel a difference. I was playing injured. It's something I chose to do. With rest, it's been significant for my recovery." Look for more updates on the wideout to come throughout the offseason.