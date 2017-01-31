Galette (Achilles) plans to return to the Redskins in 2017, The Washington Post reports.

Galette, a seven-year veteran, has been with the Redskins for the past two seasons but is yet to appear in a game as he ruptured his left Achilles prior to the 2015 campaign and his right Achilles last July. Both injuries prevented him from suiting up at any point in the following season. Now set to hit free agency, Galette has no plans to retire. In fact, he claims he and GM Scot McCloughan have already laid out the plans for Galette to remain in Washington for the 2017 season on a one-year deal.