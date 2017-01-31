Golston (hamstring) hopes to return for his 12th professional season in 2017.

Golston, an unrestricted free agent, suffered a torn hamstring in Week 2 and was sent to injured reserve shortly thereafter. He was immobile for six weeks following September surgery, but after four months of rehabilitation, the 12-year veteran is back on his feet again. While it isn't clear how long it will take him to get back on the football field, Golston could have his pick among interested suitors if he can show teams his hamstring has fully recovered.