Marshall (elbow) said he is healthy and ready to compete for a roster spot, the Redskins' official website reports

A top recruit whose college career was marred by knee injuries, Marshall pushed his way into the sixth round of last year's draft after leading all running backs at the NFL Scouting Combine in both the 40-yard dash (4.31) and bench press (25 rep). He seemingly had a shot to earn a role in a shaky Washington backfield before he suffered a season-ending elbow injury in the team's third preseason game. Undrafted rookie Robert Kelly eventually seized the lead job from Matt Jones, with Chris Thompson doing his usual strong work on passing downs. Marshall will thus be left to compete with Jones, Mack Brown and at least one rookie for what likely will be one or two roster spots. Depending on what the Redskins do in the upcoming draft, Marshall could find himself on the outside looking in, though his freakish athleticism would seemingly at least make him a good candidate for the practice squad.