Cousins completed 32 of 47 passes for 315 yards and an interception, while rushing twice for 11 yards and losing a fumble in Monday night's loss to the Panthers.

Cousins actually led the Redskins in rushing yards, evidencing just how reliant Washington was forced to become on passing over the course of Monday's contest. In throwing 47 times, Cousins was able to top the 300-yard mark for the seventh time this season, but the Redskins have surprisingly won just one of those games thus far. Besides his team losing for the third time in its last our outings, the fact that Cousins turned the ball over twice and didn't account for a touchdown while facing the league's last-ranked passing defense didn't help his fantasy stock, either. Cousins will look to rebound with an improved performance Saturday against the Bears.