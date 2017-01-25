Team president Bruce Allen said Tuesday that the Redskins will do everything in their power to keep Cousins, an unrestricted free agent, in Washington next season and beyond, Dan Steinberg of The Washington Post reports. "Kirk's our quarterback," Allen reiterated. "He played well the last two years, and I know there's other speculation, but it doesn't come from the Redskins."

After he broke out in 2015, there was similar talk last offseason from Washington's brass about Cousins being "our long-term quarterback," but ultimately the franchise tag was required to ensure he stuck with the only organization he's ever known. While the franchise tag is again an option, the price will be ever steeper, meaning the bottom line will likely guide the Redskins' thinking this time around. As one of three quarterbacks to surpass the 4,900-yard threshold in 2016, Cousins' potential salary can be expected to carve out a large portion of the team's available cap.