Redskins' Kirk Cousins: No long-term deal reached
Cousins and the Redskins failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract prior to Monday's 4:00 PM EST deadline, meaning he'll play a second straight season under Washington's franchise tag, Stephen Czarda of Redskins.com reports.
Cousins is scheduled to earn nearly $24 million in guaranteed money this season, which could end up being his last with the Redskins. The signal-caller will become a free agent next offseason, and with 9,083 passing yards and 63 touchdowns (54 passing, nine rushing) the past two years, he's sure to draw heavy interest around the league. In its defense, Washington released a statement following their failure to secure Cousins, detailing the offer they presented to the 28-year-old. To summarize, Cousins would've been guaranteed $53 million while becoming at least the NFL's second highest-paid player ever by average per year. With the leverage to command even more guaranteed money next offseason, though, Cousins opted to bet on himself once again, eschewing the offer. Although he's lost his top two receivers from last season, as well as his offensive coordinator, Cousins' motivation ahead of a massive payday makes him an enticing commodity to monitor.
