Cousins and the Redskins remain far apart on long-term contract negotiations, ESPN.com's John Keim reports.

Cousins suggested he's fine with playing under his franchise-tag salary of $23.94 million if the alternative is accepting a contract that the Redskins can get out of after a couple seasons. The team did offer him a five-year deal worth approximately $20 million per year, but the offer was so far from what he's seeking that Cousins' side didn't even bother countering. Depending on how much of the deal is guaranteed and when those guarantees kick in, Cousins might be amenable to a contract with an average annual value that's only slightly above $20 million. The two sides have until July 15 to reach an agreement, but even if nothing gets worked out by that time, both Cousins and the Redskins have repeatedly stated he'll be with the team for at least one more season. The team probably won't even listen to a trade offer unless it includes multiple early-round picks.