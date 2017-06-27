Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Talks continue
Cousins and the Redskins remain apart on a long-term deal, but both sides have described the talks as positive, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.
It appears as if the Redskins are making a push to get Cousins a long-term deal before the July 17 deadline, but the two sides are still a ways apart. The quarterback's camp believes all offers thus far have been under market value, a benchmark that has been made much clearer after Derek Carr signed a $125 million extension last week. With Matthew Stafford also in talks for a new deal, it appears Cousins' best option at the moment is to remain patient. Both sides have made public their confidence in a new deal being reached, but with only 20 days until the deadline, there's a real chance Cousins will once again be stuck with the franchise tag.
More News
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Still far apart with team on extension terms•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Still no trade talks•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Didn't ask for trade•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Signs franchise tender•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Expected to remain in Washington•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Asking for trade•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Breaking down third-year receivers
The receiver class of 2015 is led by Amari Cooper, but Jamey Eisenberg also looks at potential...
-
Ranking the Dolphins in Fantasy
The Dolphins are coming off a surprisingly good year, but there are still questions about the...
-
Ranking the Chiefs in Fantasy
Heath Cummings says Alex Smith isn't a good Fantasy quarterback but that doesn't keep the Chiefs...
-
Ranking the Raiders in Fantasy
Heath Cummings is excited about the Raiders' Fantasy outlook, just not their most recent a...
-
Ranking the Chargers in Fantasy
The competition for targets in Los Angeles is going to be intense. Heath Cummings breaks down...
-
Ranking the Giants in Fantasy
The Giants added Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram in the passing game and Heath Cummings wonders...