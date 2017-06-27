Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Talks continue

Cousins and the Redskins remain apart on a long-term deal, but both sides have described the talks as positive, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.

It appears as if the Redskins are making a push to get Cousins a long-term deal before the July 17 deadline, but the two sides are still a ways apart. The quarterback's camp believes all offers thus far have been under market value, a benchmark that has been made much clearer after Derek Carr signed a $125 million extension last week. With Matthew Stafford also in talks for a new deal, it appears Cousins' best option at the moment is to remain patient. Both sides have made public their confidence in a new deal being reached, but with only 20 days until the deadline, there's a real chance Cousins will once again be stuck with the franchise tag.